Marrakech International Film Festival: A Cinematic Tribute of Global Icons

The 22nd edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival is set to pay homage to four distinguished figures in cinema: Jodie Foster, Guillermo del Toro, Raouya, and Hussein Fahmi. Organizers highlight their contributions to the art of filmmaking, noting the unifying power of their work across diverse global audiences.

Among the honorees, Jodie Foster will not only receive recognition for her cinematic achievements but also present her latest film, 'A Private Life,' directed by Rebecca Zlotowski. Foster expressed her excitement for both the tribute and the opportunity to explore Marrakech's cultural landmarks.

Joining the roster of celebrated figures, Guillermo del Toro, Raouya, and Hussein Fahmi will share their personal connections to a festival that bridges people and cultures. The festival runs from November 28 to December 6, recognizing the pivotal role of these artists in world cinema.

