Left Menu

Goopy and Bagha Return to Address Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India uses Goopy and Bagha, iconic characters by Satyajit Ray, in a campaign to raise awareness about West Bengal's electoral roll revision. Through a short, musical film, the beloved duo explains the revision process, countering misinformation amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:53 IST
Goopy and Bagha Return to Address Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Now immortalised characters, Goopy and Bagha, return to centre stage—not for an adventure, but to combat fears surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls.

Originally brought to life by Satyajit Ray, these cherished figures have reappeared in a social media campaign by the Election Commission of India. Popular actors have taken on their roles to demystify the SIR process in an engaging musical short film.

This initiative comes at a time of political tension, with allegations from various parties. The use of Goopy and Bagha, embodiments of rural wit and innocence, signifies a strategic move by the EC to dispel misinformation and reassure voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025