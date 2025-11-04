Goopy and Bagha Return to Address Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal
The Election Commission of India uses Goopy and Bagha, iconic characters by Satyajit Ray, in a campaign to raise awareness about West Bengal's electoral roll revision. Through a short, musical film, the beloved duo explains the revision process, countering misinformation amidst political tensions.
Now immortalised characters, Goopy and Bagha, return to centre stage—not for an adventure, but to combat fears surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls.
Originally brought to life by Satyajit Ray, these cherished figures have reappeared in a social media campaign by the Election Commission of India. Popular actors have taken on their roles to demystify the SIR process in an engaging musical short film.
This initiative comes at a time of political tension, with allegations from various parties. The use of Goopy and Bagha, embodiments of rural wit and innocence, signifies a strategic move by the EC to dispel misinformation and reassure voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
