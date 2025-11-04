Left Menu

Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Online Booking Revolution

The Travancore Devaswom Board has announced that online bookings for poojas and accommodations at the Sabarimala temple complex will commence on November 5, ahead of the annual pilgrimage. This facility aims to accommodate the influx of devotees expected during the two-month-long pilgrimage season starting November 17.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has paved the way for convenience with the announcement of an online booking system for the Sabarimala annual pilgrimage. Starting November 5, devotees can book poojas online through the TDB's website.

In addition, online accommodation bookings at the Sannidhanam temple complex will begin, ensuring that pilgrims have a seamless experience. This move comes as a response to the expected large turnout for the pilgrimage season, set to begin on November 17.

The addition of this online service is anticipated to greatly facilitate the influx of lakhs of pilgrims from both national and international locations, enhancing their spiritual journey to Sabarimala.

