Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Online Booking Revolution

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has paved the way for convenience with the announcement of an online booking system for the Sabarimala annual pilgrimage. Starting November 5, devotees can book poojas online through the TDB's website.

In addition, online accommodation bookings at the Sannidhanam temple complex will begin, ensuring that pilgrims have a seamless experience. This move comes as a response to the expected large turnout for the pilgrimage season, set to begin on November 17.

The addition of this online service is anticipated to greatly facilitate the influx of lakhs of pilgrims from both national and international locations, enhancing their spiritual journey to Sabarimala.

(With inputs from agencies.)