Shefali Shah's Tension Mounts as 'Delhi Crime' Season 3 Nears Release

Actor Shefali Shah admitted feeling anxious ahead of the release of 'Delhi Crime' Season 3, an International Emmy-winning series in which she stars as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi.

Returning in her central role, Shah's character embarks on a nationwide human trafficking investigation. Despite the pressure of Emmy success, Shah aims to stay true to her character.

Recounting her journey, Shah shared memories of her initial meeting with co-stars Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal, noting the chemistry that fans adored. The show's executive producer, Apoorva Bakshi, emphasized that 'Delhi Crime' acts as a societal mirror.

(With inputs from agencies.)