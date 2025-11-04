Shefali Shah's Tension Mounts as 'Delhi Crime' Season 3 Nears Release
Actor Shefali Shah expresses trepidation as the third season of her International Emmy-winning show 'Delhi Crime' approaches its release. Returning as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, Shah faces the challenge of maintaining the show's standard while investigating a human trafficking case.
Actor Shefali Shah admitted feeling anxious ahead of the release of 'Delhi Crime' Season 3, an International Emmy-winning series in which she stars as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi.
Returning in her central role, Shah's character embarks on a nationwide human trafficking investigation. Despite the pressure of Emmy success, Shah aims to stay true to her character.
Recounting her journey, Shah shared memories of her initial meeting with co-stars Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal, noting the chemistry that fans adored. The show's executive producer, Apoorva Bakshi, emphasized that 'Delhi Crime' acts as a societal mirror.
