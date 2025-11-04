The Complex Legacy of Victor Conte: From Musician to Steroid Scandal Figure

Victor Conte, the man behind the infamous BALCO laboratory and at the heart of a global doping scandal involving top athletes such as Barry Bonds, has died at 75. Conte was a central figure in the saga that rocked the sports world but later became an advocate against doping.

Conte, initially a musician with 'Tower of Power,' switched to the nutrition industry in the 1980s, founding BALCO, which became a hub for performance-enhancing drug distribution by the late 1990s. The scandal involved several high-profile athletes but also led to his imprisonment.

Despite the controversy, Conte's legacy includes his role as a vocal anti-doping advocate, trying to guide athletes ethically. His story remains a cautionary tale about the ethics in sports and the temptations of performance enhancement in pursuit of greatness.

(With inputs from agencies.)