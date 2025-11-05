Left Menu

Indian Yakshagana Dazzles Israel with Colorful Showcase

Yakshagana, a traditional art form from Karnataka, captivated Israeli audiences at the Hadofen Fringe Theatre Festival. The Kannada Yakshadegula troupe, the festival's sole international participant, showcased vibrant performances that celebrated Indian culture. Their visit marked the first Yakshagana show in Israel, warmly received by local theatre enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashkelon | Updated: 05-11-2025 03:37 IST
Yakshagana, an age-old theatrical art form from Karnataka, India, has taken the Israeli stage by storm with its vivid performances. The Kannada Yakshadegula troupe debuted at the 2023 Hadofen Fringe Theatre Festival, presenting an enchanting blend of dance, music, costume, and storytelling rooted in Indian epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The troupe's inaugural appearance in Israel has been met with enthusiasm, as they are the only international ensemble participating in the festival. With performances in Petah Tikva, Haifa, and Ashkelon, the shows attracted increasingly larger audiences, showcasing the growing appeal of Indian culture in Israel.

Supported by the Embassy of India and local municipalities, the performances have received high praise for their artistry and precision. This cultural exchange underscores the strong India-Israel relations, extending beyond governmental ties to the shared appreciation of cultural heritage and artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

