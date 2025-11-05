Honoring the Timeless Teachings of Guru Nanak

On the occasion of Guru Nanak's 556th birth anniversary, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid heartfelt tributes to the revered spiritual leader, highlighting the timeless relevance of his teachings.

Governor Bose noted the universal appeal of Guru Nanak's messages, which advocate for spiritual growth, compassion, and justice without boundaries. He urged for unity, hoping these teachings continue to guide individuals towards harmony and service to humanity.

Chief Minister Banerjee echoed similar sentiments on social media, emphasizing the significance of Guru Nanak's teachings in fostering peace, equality, and unity, underlining their continued importance in today's world.

