Echoes from the Alps: Switzerland's Yodelling Strives for UNESCO Recognition

Switzerland is seeking UNESCO recognition for the age-old tradition of yodelling, hoping to secure a spot on the list of intangible cultural heritage. This move underscores the rich history and evolution of yodelling, from Alpine calls to its integration in modern music genres worldwide.

Switzerland has been nurturing this tradition for over a century, with yodelling clubs keeping the practice alive and vibrant. The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts has taken this cultural expression a step further by introducing it as an academic subject, emphasizing its importance as a national linguistic treasure.

The decision, set for mid-December, will determine if Swiss yodelling joins other cultural practices on UNESCO's prestigious list, alongside global traditions such as Venezuelan El Joropo dance and Ghanaian highlife music. This acknowledgment could further cement yodelling's place not just as a tradition, but as an evolving art form.

