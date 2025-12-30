Left Menu

Kirtan Controversy: Balancing Tradition and Expression

The Akal Takht clarified they did not issue a statement against singer Jasbir Singh Jassi for his performance at a religious gathering. Jassi affirmed his respect for Sikhism and the Akal Takht. The incident sparked a debate on aligning Sikh traditions with contemporary cultural expressions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:21 IST
Kirtan Controversy: Balancing Tradition and Expression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akal Takht, a significant Sikh religious authority, addressed recent speculation on Tuesday, confirming that no specific statement was made against Punjabi singer Jasbir Singh Jassi regarding his kirtan performance.

Jaskarn Singh, media coordinator for Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, emphasized the Jathedar's remarks were a general commentary on the importance of religious adherence in kirtans, not directed toward any individual.

Jasbir Singh Jassi, in response to the viral video of his performance, reaffirmed his devotion to Sikhism and expressed willingness to abide by Akal Takht's guidance, underscoring an ongoing debate within the Sikh community about tradition versus cultural expression.

TRENDING

1
UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

 Global
2
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

 India
4
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi

E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025