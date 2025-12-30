Kirtan Controversy: Balancing Tradition and Expression

The Akal Takht, a significant Sikh religious authority, addressed recent speculation on Tuesday, confirming that no specific statement was made against Punjabi singer Jasbir Singh Jassi regarding his kirtan performance.

Jaskarn Singh, media coordinator for Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, emphasized the Jathedar's remarks were a general commentary on the importance of religious adherence in kirtans, not directed toward any individual.

Jasbir Singh Jassi, in response to the viral video of his performance, reaffirmed his devotion to Sikhism and expressed willingness to abide by Akal Takht's guidance, underscoring an ongoing debate within the Sikh community about tradition versus cultural expression.