Guru Nanak Dev's Timeless Teachings: Preserving India's Soul through Unity

During a recent event at DAV College in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extolled the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev as vital to India's social fabric, even after five centuries. He praised the Sikh Guru's enduring messages of unity, equality, and service to society.

Highlighting the sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus, Adityanath emphasized the necessity of fortifying these principles amidst ongoing challenges, such as religious conversions. He urged for a collective responsibility to uphold unity and brotherhood, inspired by Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj's founding of the Khalsa Panth.

The Chief Minister reminisced about the adversities during Guru Nanak Dev's time, noting the Guru's role in guiding society through foreign invasions. Adityanath honored Guru Nanak Dev's courage in defying oppression, calling him a beacon of resilience that sustained India's spiritual heritage.

