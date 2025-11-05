Chhattisgarh's Skies Painted with Valor: A Tribute to India's Air Warriors
The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team delivered a spectacular air show in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as part of the state's Silver Jubilee celebrations. The event captivated thousands with precision flying, showcasing the team's skill and discipline, and left the audience in awe of India's aerial prowess.
The skies above Nava Raipur became a vivid tapestry of valor and precision as the Indian Air Force's renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performed a mesmerizing air display to mark the 25th anniversary of Chhattisgarh's statehood.
Under the command of Group Captain Ajay Dashrathi, the team showcased jaw-dropping maneuvers, including the Bomb Burst and Heart-in-the-Sky, captivating thousands who flocked to witness the aerial spectacle.
Highlighting the patriotism and skill of the pilots, the event featured prominent figures like Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who praised the performance as a testament to the courage and expertise of India's air warriors.
