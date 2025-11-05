BJP Leader Proposes 'Sis Ganj' as Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur
Punjab BJP leader Pritpal Singh Baliawal has petitioned Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to rename Chandni Chowk to 'Sis Ganj' in honor of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. The proposal also suggests dedicating metro stations to martyred Sikhs who defended religious freedom against Mughal oppression.
In a significant proposal, Punjab BJP leader Pritpal Singh Baliawal has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging the renaming of the historic Chandni Chowk area to 'Sis Ganj' to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Baliawal also recommends dedicating nearby metro stations to Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dyal, who sacrificed their lives alongside Guru Tegh Bahadur, highlighting their supreme sacrifice during a time of religious persecution under Mughal rule.
The proposal is positioned as a tribute to India's values of courage and religious liberty, aiming to instill a sense of pride and reverence among Indians worldwide and promote unity and interfaith respect under Chief Minister Gupta's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
