Uttarakhand's Diaspora: The True Brand Ambassadors

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed migrant Uttarakhandis as 'brand ambassadors' of the state, urging them to contribute to its development. He highlighted the state's achievements in various sectors and emphasized cultural preservation, demographic balance, and job creation. A conference gathered suggestions from prominent Uttarakhandis for further growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:24 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the state's migrant community, calling them the true 'brand ambassadors' during the 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference'. He urged them to join hands with the state in its development journey.

Highlighting the state's achievements, Dhami noted progress in education, health, infrastructure, and tourism. The state's top rankings in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals and 'Ease of Doing Business' categories underline its strategic efforts.

Prominent Uttarakhandis, including NRI delegates, offered valuable suggestions for the state's growth. Notable proposals include establishing a National Institute of Fashion Design and textile parks in Garhwal and Kumaon. This event marked a step forward in the state's ambitious plan for development and diaspora engagement.

