Boosting Punjab's Future: The Shahpur Kandi Project Unveiled
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the Shahpur Kandi project aimed at enhancing electricity generation and irrigation. The project is expected to create employment, support agriculture, and open tourism opportunities. The dam will store water previously lost, optimizing power production and ensuring a steady water supply for irrigation.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann officially inaugurated the Shahpur Kandi project, valued at Rs 3,394.49 crore, on Wednesday, promising significant advancements in electricity generation and irrigation for the state.
Addressing the public, Mann emphasized the project's potential to fortify Punjab's agrarian economy by boosting power generation and expanding irrigation facilities. He highlighted the Shahpur Kandi dam's role as a crucial lifeline, particularly benefiting the Majha region.
The project, co-funded by Punjab and the central government, is also set to foster large-scale employment and transform the region into a premier tourist destination. With the infrastructure nearing completion, a full operational status is anticipated by March 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
