Annemarie Jacir's 'Palestine 36' Triumphs at Tokyo Film Festival

Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir's 'Palestine 36' wins the Tokyo Grand Prix at the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival. The historic drama about the 1936 uprising against British rule secures a 3 million JPY prize. Awards were also given to directors from Italy, China, and Cambodia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:03 IST
Tokyo Film Festival winners (Photo: Instagram/@tokyo_intl_film_festival). Image Credit: ANI
Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir's film 'Palestine 36,' which depicts the 1936 Palestinian uprising against British rule, clinched the Tokyo Grand Prix at the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival, reported Variety. The top honor includes a monetary reward of JPY3 million (approximately $19,545 USD).

The second-place special jury prize went to 'We Are the Fruits of the Forest,' a documentary on the Bunong people of Cambodia by Rithy Panh. This accolade came with a prize of JPY500,000 (around $3,255 USD). Jacir expressed immense gratitude during the event, emphasizing the dedication and effort invested in 'Palestine 36.'

Other notable winners include directors Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis for 'Heads or Tails?' and Zhang Lu for 'Mothertongue.' Best actress honors were shared by Fukuchi Momoko and director Kawase Naomi. Wang Chuanjun received Best Actor for his role in 'Mothertongue,' while Teona Strugar Mitevska's 'Mother' earned recognition for artistic contribution. The Asian Future section awarded best film to 'Halo.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

