Walong Half-Marathon: A Tribute to Valor and Unity

The Walong half-marathon in Arunachal Pradesh commemorated the heroism of Indian soldiers in the 1962 India-China War. Held as a prelude to 'Walong Day' on November 16, the event saw 700 participants across diverse categories, celebrating endurance, unity, and nationalism, honoring the brave soldiers with medals and cash prizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army paid homage to the valorous soldiers of the 1962 India-China War with the Walong half-marathon, held in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, the easternmost battlefield. This symbolic event saw around 700 participants, including civilians and Army personnel, embrace the spirit of unity and nationalism.

Conducted in anticipation of 'Walong Day' on November 16, the marathon featured three races: a 21 km half marathon, a 10 km run, and a 5 km tribute run. Participants were celebrated with medals and cash prizes totaling up to Rs 2 lakh, recognizing their display of unity, endurance, and patriotic fervor.

Marked by the pride and indomitable spirit of Walong, the observance serves as a reminder of the soldiers' supreme sacrifice and the Indian Army's resolute defense of the nation. 'Walong Day' honors the only counter-offensive action during the 1962 conflict, underscoring the courage of India's defenders at the challenging frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

