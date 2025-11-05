Left Menu

Mass Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika Unites Thousands in Song

Around 5000 people gathered in Guwahati to honor Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika with a heartwarming rendition of 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' on his 14th death anniversary. Celebrations for his birth centenary have begun, highlighting Hazarika's enduring legacy as an iconic cultural figure of Assam.

People performing Manuhe Manuhor Babe song on Bhupen Hazarika's death anniversary (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 5,000 people gathered at Latasil playground, Guwahati, to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika by performing 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' on his 14th death anniversary. Known as the 'Bard of Brahmaputra,' Hazarika left an indelible mark on Assam's cultural sphere as a musician, composer, and poet.

The crowd, adorned in traditional attire, performed the iconic song in unison, followed by the national anthem. Assam Minister Bimal Borah paid tribute, highlighting Hazarika's contributions as a singer who inspired hope with his music. Hazarika was a multifaceted figure, also known for his work as a filmmaker, political activist, and author.

Marking his birth centenary, year-long celebrations will feature events across Assam, commencing with an inaugural program at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannoy Tirtha, Jalukbari, attended by dignitaries including Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

