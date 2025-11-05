Reclaiming the Legacy: Juan Carlos' Battle for Redemption in 'Reconciliation'

Juan Carlos, Spain's embattled former monarch, opens up about his perceived abandonment and tarnished reputation in a recently published memoir titled 'Reconciliation'. Written with French journalist Laurence Debray, the book went on sale in France this Wednesday.

The 87-year-old former king explains his son King Felipe VI's public distance, expressing profound pain at being kept at arm's length while also facing rejection from other close family members. Reflecting on his past, Juan Carlos shares regret over an affair that shook his standing among Spaniards and led to his eventual exile.

In 'Reconciliation', Juan Carlos recalls pivotal events such as his formative days under Franco's tutelage and the tragedy of his brother's death. The memoir serves as a testament to his contributions to democracy amidst personal scandals. The former king hopes for a peaceful return to Spain and to mend familial ties.

