India Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Nationwide Festivities

India will mark the 150th anniversary of its national song, 'Vande Mataram', with celebrations across 150 significant locations nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend a key event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on November 7.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh announced plans to celebrate this milestone with a series of events from November 7 to Constitution Day on November 26. The festival will include collective singing of 'Vande Mataram', poetry writing, recitations, and painting competitions.

'Vande Mataram', written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 and first publicly performed by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896, served as a rallying cry during India's freedom struggle. Chief Ministers across states will also join the celebrations, underscoring the song's enduring significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)