Westlife Marks 25 Years with New Album and Paramount+ to Stream PBR's 'Unleash the Beast'
Westlife celebrates 25 years with a new album and tour, delighting fans with classic hits. Paramount+ secures rights to PBR's 'Unleash the Beast,' a top bull riding series. Actor Jonathan Bailey is named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine. Netflix introduces a viewer-based metric for its ads.
Irish pop sensation Westlife is marking a significant milestone with the release of a new album and tour celebrating 25 years in the music industry. Known for timeless hits like "Flying Without Wings," the beloved boy band promises fans a nostalgic journey and an unforgettable live experience.
In major entertainment news, Paramount+ has struck a five-year deal with Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to stream the high-octane 'Unleash the Beast' series. This move emphasizes Paramount's strategic expansion into sports streaming, bringing the thrill of bull riding to a wider audience starting December.
Jonathan Bailey, acclaimed for his work in the upcoming musical film 'Wicked: For Good,' has been declared the 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine, an accolade previously earned by notable celebrities. Meanwhile, Netflix introduces a new ad metric, showcasing its outreach to 190 million active viewers globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
