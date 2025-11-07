Vande Mataram: An Anthem of India's Unity and Pride Turns 150

'Vande Mataram', the iconic national song of India, celebrated its 150th anniversary recently, echoing a legacy of unity and emotional consciousness among Indians. President Droupadi Murmu highlighted its enduring significance in a heartfelt message on Friday.

Originating during the nineteenth century against the backdrop of the Sannyasi rebellion and later becoming a rallying cry during the 1905 Swadeshi movement, 'Vande Mataram' was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Since then, it has inspired generations of freedom fighters and nation-builders.

First published in Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875, and musically enriched by Rabindranath Tagore, the song's 150th year was marked by a call to preserve the nation's prosperity and spirit. President Murmu urged citizens to honor the song's message by ensuring India's endowment with good water, fruits, and happiness.

