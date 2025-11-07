Vande Mataram: An Anthem of India's Unity and Pride Turns 150
Vande Mataram, India's national song, marks its 150th anniversary. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the song played a pivotal role during the Indian freedom struggle. Celebrating its significance, President Murmu emphasized its enduring impact on India's unity and emotional consciousness, reiterating a pledge to uphold the nation's values and prosperity.
'Vande Mataram', the iconic national song of India, celebrated its 150th anniversary recently, echoing a legacy of unity and emotional consciousness among Indians. President Droupadi Murmu highlighted its enduring significance in a heartfelt message on Friday.
Originating during the nineteenth century against the backdrop of the Sannyasi rebellion and later becoming a rallying cry during the 1905 Swadeshi movement, 'Vande Mataram' was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Since then, it has inspired generations of freedom fighters and nation-builders.
First published in Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875, and musically enriched by Rabindranath Tagore, the song's 150th year was marked by a call to preserve the nation's prosperity and spirit. President Murmu urged citizens to honor the song's message by ensuring India's endowment with good water, fruits, and happiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
