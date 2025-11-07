Celebrating 'Vande Mataram': The Anthem of Unity and Freedom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significance of 'Vande Mataram' in India's history at an event celebrating its 150th anniversary at the BJP office. Shah remarked that the song served as a catalyst for the Indian freedom movement and played a pivotal role in uniting the nation post-independence.

Addressing attendees, Shah mentioned the fulfillment of the freedom fighters' dreams through concerted efforts over the past 11 years. He highlighted the importance of promoting cultural nationalism, with 'Vande Mataram' as a symbol of this philosophy. Shah expressed confidence in the song's enduring impact on national unity.

Originally penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on November 7, 1875, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' as part of the novel 'Anandamath'. Shah announced social media initiatives encouraging people to write the song in their languages to further promote unity.

