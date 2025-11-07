Left Menu

Vande Mataram: A National Song's Legacy of Unity and Inspiration

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the inspirational role of 'Vande Mataram' in national unity and development during a speech commemorating its 150th anniversary. Fadnavis urged citizens to commit to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, highlighting the song's influence on revolutionaries and freedom fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:12 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday highlighted the unifying power of the national song 'Vande Mataram' during a ceremonial event marking its 150th anniversary.

Fadnavis called on citizens to engage with the song's spirit to drive India's development and unity toward becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing debates around its religious interpretation, he stressed that the song transcends religious boundaries, serving as an inspiration for freedom fighters. 'Vande Mataram,' he noted, was a cherished anthem of revolutionaries and was immortalized in Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel 'Anandamath.'

