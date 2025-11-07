Vande Mataram: A National Song's Legacy of Unity and Inspiration

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday highlighted the unifying power of the national song 'Vande Mataram' during a ceremonial event marking its 150th anniversary.

Fadnavis called on citizens to engage with the song's spirit to drive India's development and unity toward becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing debates around its religious interpretation, he stressed that the song transcends religious boundaries, serving as an inspiration for freedom fighters. 'Vande Mataram,' he noted, was a cherished anthem of revolutionaries and was immortalized in Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel 'Anandamath.'

