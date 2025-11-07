Left Menu

Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025: A Cultural Collision of Fashion, Music, and Beauty

Myntra is set to host its inaugural GlamStream Fest 2025 on November 16 at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds, featuring over 3,000 creators, 1,200 celebrities, and top music performances. The festival offers exclusive showcases, interactive zones, and immersive brand experiences, celebrating fashion, beauty, music, and self-expression.

Updated: 07-11-2025 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Online fashion giant Myntra is hosting the first Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025 on November 16 at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai. This grand affair will gather over 3,000 creators, 1,200 Bollywood and OTT celebrities, and top music artists for an unprecedented cultural experience.

The lineup includes music sensation Himesh Reshammiya and various artists such as Shalmali Kholgade, Paradox, and others promising captivating performances. The festival will feature exclusive creator-led showcases, interactive zones, and opportunities for fans to engage with digital and entertainment stars.

Highlighting emerging trends, the event will offer immersive experiences from over 30 fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. Myntra's Chief Marketing Officer, Sunder Balasubramanian, sees this as a step in building a vibrant ecosystem that merges fashion, music, and performance into a cohesive cultural platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

