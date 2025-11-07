Simta Astrix: Leading the Way in Door and Window Innovation

Simta Astrix has been acclaimed as the Best Brand in the Construction & Infrastructure Industry for Doors & Windows, receiving this prestigious title at the ET Now InfraFocus Summit & Awards - 10th Edition. This accolade cements Simta Astrix's position as a leader in the field, built on a foundation of trust and consistency over time.

The company has long prioritized disciplined manufacturing, reliable supply, and products offering long-term value. Recognized by such a prominent platform affirms their approach, showcasing Simta Astrix as the go-to brand for quality doors and windows in India, recognized for its consistent quality and innovative designs.

Simta Astrix's Managing Director, Sampath Kumar, credits the award to the team, emphasizing the motivation it brings to uphold their standard of excellence. Their portfolio includes high-performance uPVC doors and windows, among others, engineered for the Indian market. The company continues to embrace technology to enhance manufacturing reliability, ensuring its products remain future-ready and maintain its status as the best in the industry.