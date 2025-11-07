Left Menu

A Century and a Half of Vande Mataram: A Celebration of Heritage and Progress

India commemorated 150 years of the iconic song 'Vande Mataram' with collective singing, led by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav. Emphasizing heritage alongside progress, the event symbolized patriotic spirit and envisioned a developed India by 2047, as highlighted by Prime Minister Modi's address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:17 IST
A Century and a Half of Vande Mataram: A Celebration of Heritage and Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India celebrated the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' with a singing program, led by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, at Ayush Bhawan. This initiative, part of a nationwide effort by the Ministry of Culture, underscores the importance of maintaining heritage alongside national development.

Jadhav, attending as the chief guest, highlighted the song's role in the national awakening and struggle for independence. He emphasized that India's progress must accompany heritage preservation, mirroring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a balanced development approach.

The event included a special presentation on 'Vande Mataram''s legacy and concluded with a live telecast of the prime minister's address. A dedicated website was launched as part of the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

 Ghana
2
Firefighting Efforts Contain McDonald's Blaze in Mumbai Mall

Firefighting Efforts Contain McDonald's Blaze in Mumbai Mall

 India
3
Controversial Sniper Rifle Sale to Brazil's BOPE Sparks Human Rights Concerns

Controversial Sniper Rifle Sale to Brazil's BOPE Sparks Human Rights Concern...

 Global
4

India's Financial Pathway to a USD 30-Trillion Economy: World Bank Report In...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025