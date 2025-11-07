A Century and a Half of Vande Mataram: A Celebration of Heritage and Progress

India celebrated the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' with a singing program, led by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, at Ayush Bhawan. This initiative, part of a nationwide effort by the Ministry of Culture, underscores the importance of maintaining heritage alongside national development.

Jadhav, attending as the chief guest, highlighted the song's role in the national awakening and struggle for independence. He emphasized that India's progress must accompany heritage preservation, mirroring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a balanced development approach.

The event included a special presentation on 'Vande Mataram''s legacy and concluded with a live telecast of the prime minister's address. A dedicated website was launched as part of the celebrations.

