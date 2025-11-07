A Century and a Half of Vande Mataram: A Celebration of Heritage and Progress
India commemorated 150 years of the iconic song 'Vande Mataram' with collective singing, led by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav. Emphasizing heritage alongside progress, the event symbolized patriotic spirit and envisioned a developed India by 2047, as highlighted by Prime Minister Modi's address.
- Country:
- India
India celebrated the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' with a singing program, led by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, at Ayush Bhawan. This initiative, part of a nationwide effort by the Ministry of Culture, underscores the importance of maintaining heritage alongside national development.
Jadhav, attending as the chief guest, highlighted the song's role in the national awakening and struggle for independence. He emphasized that India's progress must accompany heritage preservation, mirroring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a balanced development approach.
The event included a special presentation on 'Vande Mataram''s legacy and concluded with a live telecast of the prime minister's address. A dedicated website was launched as part of the celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
