Vande Mataram: A Symbol of India's Unity and Tradition
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted 'Vande Mataram' as a symbol of devotion to the motherland during a function commemorating its 150th anniversary. He emphasized its role in India's history and called for unity and progress. Sai also inaugurated a photo exhibition depicting the national song's journey.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the significance of 'Vande Mataram' as a symbol of unyielding love and duty to the nation during a commemorative event at the Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur. Marking 150 years since its creation, the commemoration was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated as a milestone in its esteemed history.
In an event where leaders and officials participated in a collective rendition, Sai reflected on 'Vande Mataram' as an expression of India's strength and unity. The song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, played a pivotal role during the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, serving as a rallying cry against the Bengal partition.
Sai urged national dedication toward a developed India and Chhattisgarh, linking the song's spirit to the country's independence movement. The event concluded with the inauguration of a photo exhibition chronicling 'Vande Mataram's' historic journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honoring 'Vande Mataram': A Milestone 150th Anniversary Celebration
Gujarat CM Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary with Reverence and Resolve
India Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram with Nationwide Festivities
Gujarat Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Iconic Vande Mataram
Controversy Surrounds Vande Mataram Anniversary Celebration in J-K