Vande Mataram: A Symbol of India's Unity and Tradition

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted 'Vande Mataram' as a symbol of devotion to the motherland during a function commemorating its 150th anniversary. He emphasized its role in India's history and called for unity and progress. Sai also inaugurated a photo exhibition depicting the national song's journey.

Updated: 07-11-2025 19:30 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the significance of 'Vande Mataram' as a symbol of unyielding love and duty to the nation during a commemorative event at the Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur. Marking 150 years since its creation, the commemoration was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated as a milestone in its esteemed history.

In an event where leaders and officials participated in a collective rendition, Sai reflected on 'Vande Mataram' as an expression of India's strength and unity. The song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, played a pivotal role during the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, serving as a rallying cry against the Bengal partition.

Sai urged national dedication toward a developed India and Chhattisgarh, linking the song's spirit to the country's independence movement. The event concluded with the inauguration of a photo exhibition chronicling 'Vande Mataram's' historic journey.

