Vande Mataram: 150 Years of India's Cultural Anthem
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the nationwide singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The initiative aims to inspire cultural nationalism and unite the country through this iconic song, tracing its historical impact from freedom struggle anthems to modern-day motivators.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed plans for nationwide celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram,' a song that has long symbolized cultural unity and national awakening in India. Shah emphasized its historical significance as a timeless call to national unity.
'Vande Mataram,' originally composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, has inspired generations, serving as a rallying cry for revolutionaries and freedom fighters throughout India's history. It transcends boundaries of language and region, uniting the nation behind a common cultural heritage.
The government initiative, commencing on November 7, seeks to reinvigorate its role in shaping India's future by inspiring youth and promoting the spirit of 'Cultural Nationalism.' Shah highlighted the ongoing relevance of this song in envisioning a confident and self-reliant India by 2047.
