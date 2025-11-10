Left Menu

Diageo's New Leader: Former Tesco Boss Dave Lewis to Steer Spirits Giant

Diageo has appointed former Tesco CEO Dave Lewis to lead the company starting 2026. Known for his transformative leadership at Tesco, Lewis is expected to navigate Diageo through a difficult time for the drinks industry. His appointment follows a long search and strategic changes at Diageo.

Diageo has announced the appointment of former Tesco chief Dave Lewis as its new CEO, effective from the beginning of 2026, in a strategic move to rejuvenate the world's largest spirits company.

Lewis, renowned for turning around UK supermarket giant Tesco during his tenure from 2014 to 2020, will bring his expertise in cost-cutting and marketing innovation to Diageo, amid a period of financial recalibration for the company.

In selecting Lewis, who holds a knighthood and currently chairs the healthcare entity Haleon, Diageo aims to benefit from his extensive experience in leading top-tier brands. Current interim CEO Nik Jhangiani will continue until the year's end before returning to his role as finance chief.

