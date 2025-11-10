Veteran Actor Dharmendra's Health Under Close Observation

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, where he is under continuous observation. According to his wife, Hema Malini, the actor's condition is serious but stable, and the family is requesting prayers from well-wishers.

Reports that Dharmendra is on a ventilator have been dismissed by his family members and representatives. The actor, aged 89, has been in and out of Breach Candy Hospital for several days, raising concerns among fans and industry insiders.

Family members, including his children Sunny and Esha Deol, have visited the hospital frequently. Fellow actor Salman Khan has also visited to show support. The family is maintaining their privacy as the veteran actor's health is closely monitored.