Veteran Actor Dharmendra's Health Under Close Observation

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently hospitalized in Mumbai under constant observation. His wife, Hema Malini, has requested fans to pray for his recovery. Although serious, he is stable. Rumors of him being on a ventilator have been denied by his family. Many family members and friends visited him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:33 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, where he is under continuous observation. According to his wife, Hema Malini, the actor's condition is serious but stable, and the family is requesting prayers from well-wishers.

Reports that Dharmendra is on a ventilator have been dismissed by his family members and representatives. The actor, aged 89, has been in and out of Breach Candy Hospital for several days, raising concerns among fans and industry insiders.

Family members, including his children Sunny and Esha Deol, have visited the hospital frequently. Fellow actor Salman Khan has also visited to show support. The family is maintaining their privacy as the veteran actor's health is closely monitored.

