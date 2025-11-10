Chaos in Chandni Chowk: Markets Closed After Tragic Blast

A devastating explosion near the Red Fort has led to the closure of the Chandni Chowk market, announced after at least eight fatalities and 24 injuries. Traders express heightened insecurity following the tragic event.

Sanjay Bhargaw, leader of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association, highlighted the traders' fears, emphasizing the need for increased security in the wake of the explosion that shook buildings in the vicinity.

In response, traders' associations are pressing for more stringent security measures in places like Connaught Place, where illegal stalls block crucial escape routes. Authorities have been urged to act promptly to ensure public safety.

