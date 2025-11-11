Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India’s New Normal - A Nation Redefined

India's New Normal, authored by political scientist Roshni Sengupta and historian Chandni Sengupta, examines Operation Sindoor's impact on the nation's security doctrine. Lauded at high-profile events, the book delves into India's strategic response to terrorism, highlighting leadership, diplomatic measures, and military coordination in a changing security landscape.

Updated: 11-11-2025 15:27 IST
India's evolving security strategy has been meticulously chronicled in the explosive new book, 'Operation Sindoor: India's New Normal,' by Roshni Sengupta and Chandni Sengupta. Presented at the Jaipur Dialogues Summit and praised by Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Vinod Bhatia, the book delves into the strategic shifts post-Pahalgam massacre.

With engaging discussions at the Global Leadership Forum Conclave, the book highlights the precision with which the authors captured the unfolding events. It examines India's diplomatic maneuvers and military coordination in the aftermath of the terror attack, spotlighting leadership during Operation Sindoor—a turning point in Indian defence policy.

As a crucial piece of national memory, 'Operation Sindoor' offers detailed insights into India's new security doctrine. It underscores how democracies can protect their national dignity not just through dialogue but decisive action—a testament to the courage and strategic aptitude of India's security forces.

