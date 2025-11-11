Left Menu

Enterprising Ladakh: Pioneering Entrepreneurial Spirit at National Entrepreneurship Day 2025

National Entrepreneurship Day 2025 was celebrated in Leh, Ladakh, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit fostered by the Enterprising Ladakh initiative. The event featured speeches from key leaders, an entrepreneurship exhibition, and product demonstrations, highlighting the region's potential for innovation and sustainable economic growth.

In a significant milestone for Ladakh's entrepreneurial landscape, the National Entrepreneurship Day 2025 was celebrated in Leh under the Enterprising Ladakh initiative. Spearheaded by the Department of Higher Education UT Ladakh and implemented by EDII Ahmedabad, the event united students, enterprises, and institutions.

The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, serving as Chief Guest, emphasized entrepreneurship's key role in sculpting the region's future. 'Entrepreneurship is not just about business,' he stated, 'it's about the confidence to solve local issues with local resources.' His sentiments were echoed by Dr. Sunil Shukla, DG, EDII, and Ms. Bhanu Prabha, Secretary of Higher Education UT Ladakh, underscoring the impact of youth empowerment on economic resilience.

Highlighting the event was an Entrepreneurship Exhibition featuring over 60 stalls from local enterprises. Visitors witnessed innovations ranging from natural products to eco-friendly crafts. The event also inaugurated the National Entrepreneurship Day Fortnight, promoting entrepreneurial thinking across India, as Ladakh positions itself as a beacon of innovation and self-reliance.

