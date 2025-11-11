Left Menu

A Nation's Closure: Return of Lt. Hadar Goldin's Remains After 11 Years

The funeral of Lt. Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier kidnapped during the 2014 Gaza war, draws tens of thousands in Israel. Goldin's return offers closure for his family, tenaciously campaigning for years. His body was among those exchanged following a recent Trump-brokered ceasefire, marking a poignant moment for Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kfarsaba | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:26 IST
A Nation's Closure: Return of Lt. Hadar Goldin's Remains After 11 Years
funeral

In an emotionally charged ceremony, tens of thousands gathered at a cemetery in central Israel to pay their final respects to Lt. Hadar Goldin. His funeral marked the end of an arduous 11-year journey for his family, seeking his return after he was killed and taken by Hamas during the 2014 conflict.

The handover of Goldin's remains came as part of a ceasefire deal brokered last month, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region. His return brought a sense of closure for his family, who had campaigned both domestically and internationally, keeping his memory alive in Israel's collective consciousness.

Israel's military presented evidence long ago that Goldin had been killed, yet his official return galvanized a public that had remained united in hope and remembrance. The event underscored the personal and national toll of prolonged conflict, as the nation continues to grapple with the memory of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
2
Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

 Global
3
Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

 India
4
Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025