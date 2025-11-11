A Nation's Closure: Return of Lt. Hadar Goldin's Remains After 11 Years
The funeral of Lt. Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier kidnapped during the 2014 Gaza war, draws tens of thousands in Israel. Goldin's return offers closure for his family, tenaciously campaigning for years. His body was among those exchanged following a recent Trump-brokered ceasefire, marking a poignant moment for Israel.
In an emotionally charged ceremony, tens of thousands gathered at a cemetery in central Israel to pay their final respects to Lt. Hadar Goldin. His funeral marked the end of an arduous 11-year journey for his family, seeking his return after he was killed and taken by Hamas during the 2014 conflict.
The handover of Goldin's remains came as part of a ceasefire deal brokered last month, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region. His return brought a sense of closure for his family, who had campaigned both domestically and internationally, keeping his memory alive in Israel's collective consciousness.
Israel's military presented evidence long ago that Goldin had been killed, yet his official return galvanized a public that had remained united in hope and remembrance. The event underscored the personal and national toll of prolonged conflict, as the nation continues to grapple with the memory of war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
