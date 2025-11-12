Left Menu

Dharmendra's Resilient Return: Actor Discharged Amid Health Rumors

Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy hospital, continuing his recovery at home. His family requested privacy amid media speculation about his health. False reports of his passing were denied by the family. Dharmendra remains stable, with family expressing gratitude for public support.

Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:09 IST
Dharmendra's Resilient Return: Actor Discharged Amid Health Rumors
Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning, setting the stage for his continued recovery at home.

Amid swirling speculation regarding his health, the family urged privacy, as they expressed gratitude for the public's well-wishes. The 89-year-old actor had been admitted for tests and was seen leaving the South Mumbai hospital to continue treatment at home.

False reports of Dharmendra's demise had sparked a flurry of condolences, prompting the family, including his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini, to issue statements condemning the misinformation. Both called for responsible reporting, highlighting that Dharmendra was stable and recuperating.

