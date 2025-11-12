Left Menu

Saniya Kadree's Call: Humanity as India's Greatest Strength

Filmmaker Saniya Kadree advocates for unity and peace in India, emphasizing humanity over division. Her works promote kindness and empowerment as the country's core values. She champions collective progress under Prime Minister Modi, urging citizens to act with compassion as soldiers of peace for national integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:31 IST
Saniya Kadree's Call: Humanity as India's Greatest Strength
Saniya Kadree
  • Country:
  • United States

At a time when global divisions threaten societal fragmentation, filmmaker Saniya Kadree has issued a pivotal message: "There is no bigger religion than humanity." Rooted in India's tradition of diversity and compassion, her call resonates with the nation's spirit of peace, unity, and respect for human dignity.

Through her work in film and philanthropy, Kadree highlights vital causes like women's empowerment and national integrity. Her projects, under Saniya Kadree Studios, serve as dialogues that awaken social consciousness. Her appeal urges citizens to remain vigilant, fostering a strong, unified nation grounded in the silent strength of compassion and courage.

Amid India's pursuit of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Kadree applauds this collective spirit of progress. She inspires Indians to transcend differences and uphold humanity, defining national greatness through compassion and unity, and concluding with a call for action-based prayers and kindness as a unifying force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grameen Bank Targeted Amid Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

Grameen Bank Targeted Amid Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
2
India's Energy Transformation: Driving Global Oil Demand

India's Energy Transformation: Driving Global Oil Demand

 India
3
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
4
Ukrainian Troops Redeploy Amidst Southeastern Zaporizhzhia Tensions

Ukrainian Troops Redeploy Amidst Southeastern Zaporizhzhia Tensions

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025