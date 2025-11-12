Saniya Kadree's Call: Humanity as India's Greatest Strength
Filmmaker Saniya Kadree advocates for unity and peace in India, emphasizing humanity over division. Her works promote kindness and empowerment as the country's core values. She champions collective progress under Prime Minister Modi, urging citizens to act with compassion as soldiers of peace for national integrity.
- Country:
- United States
At a time when global divisions threaten societal fragmentation, filmmaker Saniya Kadree has issued a pivotal message: "There is no bigger religion than humanity." Rooted in India's tradition of diversity and compassion, her call resonates with the nation's spirit of peace, unity, and respect for human dignity.
Through her work in film and philanthropy, Kadree highlights vital causes like women's empowerment and national integrity. Her projects, under Saniya Kadree Studios, serve as dialogues that awaken social consciousness. Her appeal urges citizens to remain vigilant, fostering a strong, unified nation grounded in the silent strength of compassion and courage.
Amid India's pursuit of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Kadree applauds this collective spirit of progress. She inspires Indians to transcend differences and uphold humanity, defining national greatness through compassion and unity, and concluding with a call for action-based prayers and kindness as a unifying force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uniting Against Terror: Empowering J-K's Youth for Peace
Tax Commissioner Turns Filmmaker: Anwesh's Cinematic Leap with 'Kathakar Ki Diary'
Russia Signals Willingness to Resume Peace Talks with Ukraine
Modi Inaugurates Kalachakra Empowerment at Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival
Shehbaz Sharif Calls for Global Unity in Peace and Development