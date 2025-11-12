At a time when global divisions threaten societal fragmentation, filmmaker Saniya Kadree has issued a pivotal message: "There is no bigger religion than humanity." Rooted in India's tradition of diversity and compassion, her call resonates with the nation's spirit of peace, unity, and respect for human dignity.

Through her work in film and philanthropy, Kadree highlights vital causes like women's empowerment and national integrity. Her projects, under Saniya Kadree Studios, serve as dialogues that awaken social consciousness. Her appeal urges citizens to remain vigilant, fostering a strong, unified nation grounded in the silent strength of compassion and courage.

Amid India's pursuit of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Kadree applauds this collective spirit of progress. She inspires Indians to transcend differences and uphold humanity, defining national greatness through compassion and unity, and concluding with a call for action-based prayers and kindness as a unifying force.

(With inputs from agencies.)