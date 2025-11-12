Left Menu

AI Music's Untraceable Influence on Entertainment

A new survey reveals that 97% of listeners cannot tell apart AI-generated music from human-composed songs, raising ethical concerns in the industry. The challenges to copyright and artist livelihoods are significant. In other news, South Korea's K-pop group NewJeans is set to rejoin their label amid legal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:32 IST
AI Music's Untraceable Influence on Entertainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking revelation about the evolving landscape of music, a Deezer–Ipsos survey found that 97% of listeners struggle to differentiate between AI-generated and human-composed songs. This discovery highlights ethical concerns and the potential shaking up of how music is created, consumed, and monetized in the industry.

Meanwhile, in the world of K-pop, the South Korean girl group NewJeans is poised to return to their record label, ADOR, after a prolonged legal hiatus. The decision comes as record label dynamics continue to dominate the headlines in South Korea, with artists frequently at the mercy of their labels' power.

On the legal front, a German court recently ruled against OpenAI for infringing copyright laws by using song lyrics from renowned musicians in training their AI models, bringing to light significant legal challenges facing AI developers.

TRENDING

1
Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

 Global
2
Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead of South Africa Clash

Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead o...

 India
3
Opposition parties to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls together to free people from BJP's 'misrule': State Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi.

Opposition parties to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls together to free peo...

 India
4
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Draws Moderate First Day Subscription

Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Draws Moderate First Day Subscription

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025