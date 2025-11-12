AI Music's Untraceable Influence on Entertainment

In a striking revelation about the evolving landscape of music, a Deezer–Ipsos survey found that 97% of listeners struggle to differentiate between AI-generated and human-composed songs. This discovery highlights ethical concerns and the potential shaking up of how music is created, consumed, and monetized in the industry.

Meanwhile, in the world of K-pop, the South Korean girl group NewJeans is poised to return to their record label, ADOR, after a prolonged legal hiatus. The decision comes as record label dynamics continue to dominate the headlines in South Korea, with artists frequently at the mercy of their labels' power.

On the legal front, a German court recently ruled against OpenAI for infringing copyright laws by using song lyrics from renowned musicians in training their AI models, bringing to light significant legal challenges facing AI developers.