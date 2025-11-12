Left Menu

Unity in Candlelight: Kashmir Residents Rally Against Delhi Blast

Residents in Kashmir's Kupwara and Ganderbal districts held candlelight marches to condemn the Delhi blast that claimed 12 lives. Participants, including civil society members and BJP workers, voiced their opposition to terrorism and called for justice. The blast was declared a 'terrorist incident' by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's Kupwara and Ganderbal districts witnessed stirring candlelight marches on Wednesday, as community members gathered to denounce the recent blast in Delhi that resulted in 12 fatalities. Citizens from various sectors, including traders and civil society groups, assembled at Main Chowk Handwara and Langate in Kupwara to protest against the heinous crime.

Participants chanted slogans condemning terrorism and expressed profound solidarity with the victims of the tragedy. In Ganderbal, the BJP unit organized a parallel protest at Duderhama, where party members, holding candles and banners, vehemently criticized the act of violence, calling for steadfast government action.

The government, labelling the explosion near Red Fort a 'terrorist incident,' revealed that Dr. Umar Nabi had orchestrated the attack to coincide with the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. Calls for swift and stern action against those responsible echoed as the investigation unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

