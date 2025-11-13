Rudransh: Reviving the Legacy of Maratha Empires on the Big Screen

Kolhapur, India is abuzz with the production of 'Rudransh - Legacy of a Great King,' a historical film directed by Mandarr Kaadam and set for release in 2026. The film pays tribute to the Maratha Empire and focuses on authentic portrayals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Not merely a spectacle, the film delves into the political, emotional, and strategic depth of the Maratha Empire. Director Kaadam emphasizes the film's commitment to truth and responsibility rather than entertainment. It reveals the nuanced experiences of kings, soldiers, and civilians during the era of Swarajya.

Envisioned as a Pan-India cultural movement, 'Rudransh' will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. The production promises to engage both national and international audiences with its historical accuracy and cultural significance.