Rudransh: Reviving the Legacy of Maratha Empires on the Big Screen

OthBrok Production LLP is set to launch 'Rudransh - Legacy of a Great King,' a historical film dedicated to the Maratha Empire and its iconic leaders. Directed by Mandarr Kaadam, the film is based on extensive research and aims to portray the true legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:47 IST
Kolhapur, India is abuzz with the production of 'Rudransh - Legacy of a Great King,' a historical film directed by Mandarr Kaadam and set for release in 2026. The film pays tribute to the Maratha Empire and focuses on authentic portrayals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Not merely a spectacle, the film delves into the political, emotional, and strategic depth of the Maratha Empire. Director Kaadam emphasizes the film's commitment to truth and responsibility rather than entertainment. It reveals the nuanced experiences of kings, soldiers, and civilians during the era of Swarajya.

Envisioned as a Pan-India cultural movement, 'Rudransh' will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. The production promises to engage both national and international audiences with its historical accuracy and cultural significance.

