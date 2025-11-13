Left Menu

Unveiling the 'Adarsh Champawat' Logo: A Visionary Symbol of Growth and Heritage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced the 'Adarsh Champawat' logo, embodying aspirations to make Champawat a model district. The logo incorporates symbols of governance, development, heritage, and environmental balance, reflecting the district's cultural richness, industrial growth, and youth empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:34 IST
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has officially unveiled the 'Adarsh Champawat' logo, marking a significant step towards realizing the vision of transforming Champawat into a model district. This logo encapsulates core elements such as governance, development, public participation, and environmental balance.

The launch took place at the cooperative fair in Tanakpur, Champawat, and featured a logo highlighting a temple symbolizing the area's rich cultural and religious past. The backdrop showcases the stunning natural beauty of forests and mountains, while themes of industrial and technological advancement are represented by mechanical gears.

Furthermore, the logo celebrates adventure tourism and youth empowerment with imagery of young individuals rafting. Blooming flowers and traditional Aipan art reflect Champawat's aesthetic beauty, peace, and folk culture. Champawat, the Chief Minister's assembly constituency, epitomizes these blends of tradition and modernity effectively.

