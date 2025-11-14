Jharkhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A Cultural Extravaganza

Preparations are in full swing for Jharkhand's silver jubilee celebrations on November 15 and 16, marking 25 years since it became a separate state from Bihar in 2000.

The festivities will feature Governor Santosh Gangwar as chief guest, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren presiding. A procession of over 4,000 folk artists will journey through Ranchi, enhancing the vibrant display of the state's cultural richness.

Events will include a drone show, special exhibitions on Birsa Munda and Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, and heightened security with around 8,000 police personnel. Traffic diversions will be in effect, managing the influx of attendees and ensuring a smooth celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)