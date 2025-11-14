Mohan Bhagwat Honors Legacy: A Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat paid a visit to the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Memorial in Jaipur district's Dhankya village on Friday. During his visit, Bhagwat laid floral tributes at the statue of Upadhyaya and explored exhibitions that depicted significant events and values from his life.

The chief also reviewed a presentation highlighting the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Smriti Samaroh Committee's activities over the past six years. In a statement, Bhagwat expressed that Upadhyaya's philosophy stemmed from his lifetime dedication and reflection, encapsulating India's sanatan thought tailored to contemporary needs.

Bhagwat praised Upadhyaya as a rare figure in independent India, who sought to reform the political landscape without sacrificing his principles or character, thus marking his profound impact on India's political ethos.