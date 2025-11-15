Fabricating the Future: High-Tech Meets Heritage at India ITME Society's Textile Networking Program

The India ITME Society took center stage on October 29, 2025, as it hosted a riveting event titled 'Fabricating the Future of Textile Industry - From Heritage to High-Tech' in Singapore. The gathering, bringing together ministry officials, embassy representatives, entrepreneurs, and media personnel, aimed to bolster collaboration and explore new opportunities within the textile sector.

Coinciding with the CITME+ASIA event, the 'India business evening' successfully attracted 183 delegates from countries including the USA, UK, China, and Turkey. The strategic push by the Indian Textile and Textile Engineering Industry aims to accelerate trade partnerships and technological collaborations to boost economic growth.

With India cementing its status as a global textile machinery hub, Mr. Rohit Kansal, Ministry of Textiles, emphasized the country's promising market. Discussions highlighted India's rapid consumer market growth and the need for joint ventures, aligning with the upcoming India ITME 2026 event in Greater Noida.

