Hong Kong's Central Transforms into a Magical Winter Wonderland

Hong Kong is gearing up to dazzle its residents and visitors alike with a festive transformation of its Central district into an enchanting winter wonderland. The city is hosting its illustrious Hong Kong WinterFest from 14 November 2025 to 4 January 2026, bringing an array of captivating seasonal events to solidify its reputation as Asia's Christmas hub.

This year's edition of the winter extravaganza is bigger and better, offering the newly conceptualized "Immersive Light Show in Central." This visual spectacle will illuminate iconic Central landmarks, while the towering 20-metre outdoor Christmas tree will serve as a beacon of holiday cheer.

A highlight for international and local visitors, the Hong Kong Tourism Board's strategic initiatives promise an unforgettable holiday experience. As part of the festivities, exclusive citywide offers will enhance the seasonal economy, making Hong Kong a must-visit winter destination.

