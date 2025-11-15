Left Menu

Hong Kong's Central Transforms into a Magical Winter Wonderland

Hong Kong is set to enchant visitors with its WinterFest, turning Central into a winter wonderland. Featuring events like the Immersive Light Show and a towering Christmas tree, the festival aims to cement Hong Kong's status as Asia's top winter travel spot. Attractions, shopping offers, and festivities await visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong is gearing up to dazzle its residents and visitors alike with a festive transformation of its Central district into an enchanting winter wonderland. The city is hosting its illustrious Hong Kong WinterFest from 14 November 2025 to 4 January 2026, bringing an array of captivating seasonal events to solidify its reputation as Asia's Christmas hub.

This year's edition of the winter extravaganza is bigger and better, offering the newly conceptualized "Immersive Light Show in Central." This visual spectacle will illuminate iconic Central landmarks, while the towering 20-metre outdoor Christmas tree will serve as a beacon of holiday cheer.

A highlight for international and local visitors, the Hong Kong Tourism Board's strategic initiatives promise an unforgettable holiday experience. As part of the festivities, exclusive citywide offers will enhance the seasonal economy, making Hong Kong a must-visit winter destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

