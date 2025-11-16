Left Menu

NAPA Urges Swift Action to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor

The North American Punjabi Association has called for the quick reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, emphasizing its importance as a peace symbol. Closed since May 2025 due to security concerns, the extended halt has deeply affected Sikh communities globally. NAPA urges diplomatic intervention to restore access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:55 IST
The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has voiced its concern over the prolonged closure of the Kartarpur Corridor, shut to Indian pilgrims since May 2025 due to security concerns raised by the Indian government. NAPA emphasizes the corridor's role as a symbol of peace, faith, and diplomacy between India and Pakistan.

The suspension of the visa-free access route to Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Pakistan has resulted in emotional distress among millions of Sikh devotees worldwide. Past closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and due to flooding in 2023 have also added to the community's frustration and anxiety.

Despite Pakistani authorities hinting at hopes for an early resumption, no definitive timeline has been provided by either government. NAPA calls on the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan to take immediate humanitarian and diplomatic steps to restore this vital 'spiritual lifeline' and facilitate pilgrim movement once again.

