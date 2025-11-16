Strengthening Ties: Pakistan and Jordan Forge New Cultural and Educational Alliances

In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, Pakistan and Jordan have signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering culture, media, and education. The formal signing ceremony took place in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and King Abdullah II of Jordan presiding over the event.

Among the accords is a Programme for Cultural Cooperation that will facilitate cultural exchanges, the establishment of Urdu and Pakistan Studies chairs at the University of Jordan, and collaborations involving Pakistan Television and Jordan Radio and Television Corporation. These developments underscore the mutual commitment to enhancing strategic and economic ties between the two nations.

The high-profile meeting also paved the way for discussions on regional security and peace initiatives, with both leaders agreeing on the importance of coordinated efforts for peace in Gaza. The visit, marking King Abdullah's first trip to Pakistan in 21 years, has been highlighted as a reflection of the enduring bond between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)