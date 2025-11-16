Left Menu

Odisha's Bali Jatra Festival Shines on Global Stage

'Bali Jatra', an iconic maritime festival from Odisha, was celebrated in London's House of Lords. The event highlighted Odisha's rich maritime legacy and saw the announcement of plans for a 'Global South Corridor'. Delegates from various countries expressed interest in economic and cultural connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The celebrated 'Bali Jatra' festival from Odisha made waves on the international stage as it was commemorated at the House of Lords in London. The iconic maritime event, rooted in India's historical trade with Southeast Asia, was organized by the Odisha Association in the UK alongside Xpertnest.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded their effort, stating that this initiative showcased Odisha's rich maritime legacy. A special message from Majji applauding the event was shared with attendees, emphasizing the state's heritage reaching a global audience.

A highlight of the summit was the announcement of the 'Global South Corridor', aimed at strengthening economic and cultural ties. Distinguished attendees included UK MP Louie French, Lord Rami Ranger, and delegates from Southeast Asia, Africa, China, and Sri Lanka, underscoring the event's international significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

