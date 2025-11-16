Odisha's Bali Jatra Festival Shines on Global Stage

The celebrated 'Bali Jatra' festival from Odisha made waves on the international stage as it was commemorated at the House of Lords in London. The iconic maritime event, rooted in India's historical trade with Southeast Asia, was organized by the Odisha Association in the UK alongside Xpertnest.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded their effort, stating that this initiative showcased Odisha's rich maritime legacy. A special message from Majji applauding the event was shared with attendees, emphasizing the state's heritage reaching a global audience.

A highlight of the summit was the announcement of the 'Global South Corridor', aimed at strengthening economic and cultural ties. Distinguished attendees included UK MP Louie French, Lord Rami Ranger, and delegates from Southeast Asia, Africa, China, and Sri Lanka, underscoring the event's international significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)