Honoring Veerangana: Uda Devi's Legacy and Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Uda Devi, a revered freedom fighter, on her martyrdom day, underscoring the importance of resistance in the face of injustice. Adityanath highlighted her as a symbol of courage that continues to inspire generations.

Addressing attendees at the commemorative event, Adityanath recounted Uda Devi's bravery, pointing out her pivotal role in the 1857 uprising against British forces where she famously killed 36 soldiers. He connected her legacy with the government's efforts to revive and celebrate Pasi heritage through site restoration, such as the Maharaja Bijli Pasi Fort.

The Chief Minister announced plans to incorporate the histories of freedom fighters, especially from the Pasi community, into school curricula and to name female battalions after notable women like Uda Devi. These steps, he stated, are part of broader initiatives to uplift Scheduled Caste communities and honor women's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)