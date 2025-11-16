Left Menu

Honoring Veerangana: Uda Devi's Legacy and Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated freedom fighter Uda Devi on her martyrdom day, highlighting her courage and resistance. He emphasized the state's efforts in honoring the Pasi heritage, promoting historical awareness, and empowering women with initiatives like battalions named after female freedom fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:25 IST
Honoring Veerangana: Uda Devi's Legacy and Empowerment
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Uda Devi, a revered freedom fighter, on her martyrdom day, underscoring the importance of resistance in the face of injustice. Adityanath highlighted her as a symbol of courage that continues to inspire generations.

Addressing attendees at the commemorative event, Adityanath recounted Uda Devi's bravery, pointing out her pivotal role in the 1857 uprising against British forces where she famously killed 36 soldiers. He connected her legacy with the government's efforts to revive and celebrate Pasi heritage through site restoration, such as the Maharaja Bijli Pasi Fort.

The Chief Minister announced plans to incorporate the histories of freedom fighters, especially from the Pasi community, into school curricula and to name female battalions after notable women like Uda Devi. These steps, he stated, are part of broader initiatives to uplift Scheduled Caste communities and honor women's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Rs 30 Lakh Heroin Bust

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Rs 30 Lakh Heroin Bust

 India
2
Mystery of the Devastating Nowgam Police Station Explosion Unraveled

Mystery of the Devastating Nowgam Police Station Explosion Unraveled

 India
3
FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

 India
4
Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025