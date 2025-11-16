Mizoram's Melodic Boost to Tourism
The Mizoram government, led by Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, is enhancing tourism through music festivals. The Leitlangpui Music Festival showcased stunning performances and cultural diversity, highlighting its significance to Mizo identity. Upcoming events include the Aizawl Winter Festival, further boosting tourism and local livelihoods.
Mizoram is amplifying its tourism appeal by leveraging the universal language of music, as confirmed by Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar at the Leitlangpui Music Festival.
Ending on a high note in Lunglei's Pukpui, the festival underscored the symbiotic relationship between Mizo culture and music, drawing an impressive mix of talent and spectators from across the country.
With over 1.26 lakh tourists visiting between April and September, and an upcoming Aizawl Winter Festival lined up, the state's cultural calendar is set to drive both tourism and economic growth.
