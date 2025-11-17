Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
A bus accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims, primarily from Hyderabad. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for swift recovery of the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:22 IST
In a tragic incident, a bus collision with an oil tanker in Medina, Saudi Arabia, claimed the lives of at least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of whom hailed from Hyderabad.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep shock and extended condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing compassion during this time of grief.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also conveyed his condolences on social media, wishing the souls of the deceased eternal peace and hoping for the recovery of those injured.
