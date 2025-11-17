Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

A bus accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims, primarily from Hyderabad. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for swift recovery of the injured.

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
In a tragic incident, a bus collision with an oil tanker in Medina, Saudi Arabia, claimed the lives of at least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of whom hailed from Hyderabad.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep shock and extended condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing compassion during this time of grief.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also conveyed his condolences on social media, wishing the souls of the deceased eternal peace and hoping for the recovery of those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

